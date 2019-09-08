There have been at least 16 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan this year, according to the Defense Department.

The U.S. hopes its deal with the Taliban will bring the militant group to the table for intra-Afghan talks to begin ahead of Afghanistan's presidential election on September 28 — a vote that Ghani insisted must be held on time and not be swept aside by any kind of interim government.

Few details have emerged from the nine rounds of U.S.-Taliban talks over nearly a year. Zalmay Khalilzad, who is Mr. Trump's Afghanistan envoy, said the first 5,000 U.S. troops would withdraw from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of a final deal. Between 14,000 and 13,000 troops are currently in the country.

However, the Taliban want all of the approximately 20,000 U.S. and NATO troops out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

For its part, the U.S. seeks a guarantee from the Taliban that they will not allow Afghanistan to become a haven from which extremist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS can launch global attacks.