Authorities Search For Homicide Suspect In SW OKC
Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect accused of shooting a man to death Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, shortly after 3 a.m. officers responded to the intersections of South Joy and West Victory Streets in Altus. One victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators identified 28-year-old Quamell Massenburg as a suspect and believe he may be in southwest Oklahoma City.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massenburg to contact the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121 or your local police department.
You can also contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.