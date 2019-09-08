News
Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Holds Charity Event For Girl Attacked By Dogs
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A charity event for a little girl attacked by dogs will take off later today.
The Cleveland County Sheriffs office will host a motorcycle run for 7-year-old Haylee Bischel. There will be a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs before the ride. Guests are asked to donate $5 for the meal, which was provided by the Norman Sam's Club and the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Moore.
The motorcycle run will be in at 1 pm. The cost is $25 per rider and $5 for a passenger. It begins at 11 Sunday morning at the Cleveland County Sheriffs office in Slaughterville.