McNeese: Despite being overmatched in just about all facets of the game, McNeese played hard and had some impressive moments of their own, just not enough of them. Orgeron's 52-yard run on the Cowboys' first drive of the third quarter helped set up his touchdown pass to D'Andre Hicks, who made an outstanding diving catch in the end zone. McNeese also turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half after reaching the OSU 1-yard-line. They also managed to control field position pretty well, especially in the first half, when Oklahoma State started five of their six possessions inside their own 15-yard-line. Four more times in the second half, OSU started inside its own 10.