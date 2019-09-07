News
Oklahoma Book Festival To Feature Over 100 Authors, Panels, And More
OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2019 Oklahoma Book Festival begins Sept. 21 at the Boathouse District in OKC.
This year's event is set to feature more than 100 authors, poets, and illustrators from around the country. Book sales, entertainment, all-day poetry readings, and children’s craft activities will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Author presentations and panel sessions will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run every hour.
The event is free for all ages and will have activities for children including a storytime tent and arts and crafts.