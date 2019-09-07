Painted Sky Opera Opens 4th Season With "The Barber Of Seville"
Oklahoma City, OK - The Painted Sky Opera begins its fourth season with "The Barber of Seville".
The comic gem is a staple of opera houses around the world due to its playful and popular melodies and its colorful characters. It was also popularized by the famous Bugs Bunny cartoon.
Mary Beth Nelson plays the lead role of Rosina int the show is an alumna from Oklahoma City University. Mary Beth and Executive Director, Barbara Fox DeMaio joined News 9 on Saturday to talk about the significance of the show and what it means to begin a fourth season.
"The Barber of Seville" opens at 7:30 pm September 20 and 27 and 2 pm September 22 at the Freede Little Theatre at Civic Center Music Hall. Tickets Information is available at PaintedSky.org