Tulsa Police Officer Fired After Questionable Memes Found On His Facebook Page
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Police officer who just graduated from the academy a month ago is out of a job because of questionable posts on Facebook.
The department received a complaint about Officer Wayne Brown's Facebook posts Wednesday morning. He was fired an hour later.
According to police, he goes by Duke Brown on his Facebook page. A community action group found the posts dating back to 2013 and took screen shots of them. Most of the posts are memes that Tulsa Police have called questionable.
One post shows a picture of a police officer spraying people on the ground with what appears to be mace and says "don't mind me, just watering my hippies." Brown shared the post saying "they need more water, they look really thirsty."
In another post, Brown seems to express he is anti-Islam as the post reads, “I pledge to my family, flag and country when the day comes, I will fight till my last breath before I submit to Islam.”
Another post refers to murder, saying "no one plans murder out loud."
One of Brown's other posts is a picture saying "violence does solve problems."
In a statement from TPD, Chief Chuck Jordan "immediately ordered internal affairs to open an investigation and within one hour and fifteen minutes of receiving the complaint the officer was terminated."
The department confirmed Brown violated their social media and networking policy, which says "personnel are prohibited from posting forms of speech that express bias against any race, religion, or protected class of individuals."
Brown has since either deleted his Facebook page or made it private.