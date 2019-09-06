OKC Road Rage Incident Leads To Shooting; Suspect Arrested With 3 Kids In Car
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials found out about the road rage incident through a witness. Officials got a call around 3 p.m. Thursday, September 5 for an assault with a deadly weapon.
When officers arrived at the area of Hefner and Rockwell Avenue, they learned, from a witness, one of the cars was allegedly driving recklessly. That is when the second car got involved. The witness told officers that the two drivers started yelling at each other.
Police said that is when the cars went into the Taco Bell parking lot.
“That is when the suspect allegedly shot at the other vehicle that was involved,” said Sgt. Megan Moran with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Then they drove off, and the car that was shot at drove off.”
The witness then followed the suspect’s car and stayed on the phone with dispatch until police arrived.
Officers made contact with the alleged shooter, Jordan Murrell, near James L. Dennis Elementary.
Police found a 9mm handgun and three children in the backseat. Officers said of the three kids, two of them were in the car to witness the shooting.
Murrell faces charges for discharging a firearm in a public pace and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Police said the children who were in the car are okay. However, police have not been able to locate the other vehicle and driver involved.