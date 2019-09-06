State AG's Opinion On Medical Marijuana Dispensary Locations Worries Owners
OKLAHOMA CITY - A decision by the state Attorney General has many medical marijuana dispensaries worried they may have to move.
Right now, medical marijuana can't be sold within 1,000 feet of a public or private school.
On Tuesday, AG Mike Hunter said that should include preschools.
Being 1,000 feet away from day cares is not a rule, but if that day care opens its own preschool, nearby dispensaries may not be in compliance.
News 9 spoke to an attorney, who said dispensaries owners are worried their annual license won't be renewed if a preschool opens nearby.
“With the AG opinion it appears the OMMA has the power to not only revoke that license, but not renew the license when it comes to the annual renewal,” said Attorney Evan Way.
Way said he’s heard from two dozen clients worried they may have to close dispensaries.
He expects the issue to end up in court.
Way said the OMMA won't have to go out looking for where preschools are too close to dispensaries.
Instead, dispensaries must submit that kind of information when renewing their annual license.
There are currently nearly 8,100 medical marijuana businesses in Oklahoma.
The OMMA said there are most likely dispensaries in Oklahoma that have no idea they are in violation.