Edmond Police Investigate Social Media Threats Made Against Edmond Santa Fe HS
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A second social media threat has been made against Edmond Santa Fe High School, the school district reported Friday.
Edmond police are investigating the threats and hope to identify the suspect soon.
Police officers were notified of a first threat two days ago and were investigating when the second threat was posted Friday morning.
In a statement to parents, staff and students, Edmond Santa Fe High School principal Jason Hayes said it hopes the police will arrest the responsible person quickly.
If the suspect is a student, he said the school district will apply school consequences to the fullest extent possible and assist authorities in any possible criminal prosecution.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.