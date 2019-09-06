The Category 1 hurricane lashed communities on the Outer Banks with rain and surging seawater as it hugged the string of islands that stick out from the Eastern Seaboard like the side-view mirror on a car. Rising waters coursed into the main floors of elevated homes and smacked them with floating debris. Around midmorning, the eye of the storm came ashore at Cape Hatteras, Dorian’s first landfall on the U.S. mainland.