Tulsa Police released bodycam video of a K-9 team arresting a man after a standoff in July. Tyvon Eugene Mumphrey is charged with child abuse, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyvon Eugene Mumphrey was wanted on suspicion of forcing two people from a van at gunpoint and throwing a 2-year-old child from the vehicle onto the ground.

Officers surrounded a home in the 1800 block of North Madison July 11. After a brief standoff, they made entry to the home.

Bodycam video shows the officers search through rooms until the K-9 alerts on Mumphrey in the bathroom, hiding in the tub behind a shower curtain. The K-9 grabs Mumphrey by the arm until officers get him in handcuffs and call for EMSA.

Mumphrey was taken to the hospital to be treated for the bite.

Video from the standoff and Mumphrey being taken to the hospital: