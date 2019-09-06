OSU To Sell Alcohol In Boone Pickens Stadium For Second Year
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University will kickoff their home season this Saturday against McNeese State.
In 2018, OSU started selling beer at Boone Pickens Stadium. Administrators told News 9 in their first year they sold on average about 13,000 beers per game. They also said one of the main benefits of beer sales and doing away with the stadium's re-entry policy was an increase in safety.
"We did plenty of research on the front end from schools that had already implemented beer sales, and those numbers and that safety increase is actually very consistent with what we saw, " said the Associate Athletic Director for Communications, Gavin Lang.
Lang said they saw a 42 percent decrease in alcohol related contact with OSUPD in the stadium and a large decrease in alcohol related summons.
But selling beer at games was a part of an initial push to boost the fan experience. The first year that included adding a large video board and providing free water for fans.
Administrators said they put that money back into the stadium for the 2019 season.
"We have 12 different varieties of wines brought in to the stadium on top of the beer sales," said Lang. "In addition we've partnered with stadium people. They are going to help us with our game day operations here at Boone Pickens Stadium."
The cowboys won their first game against Oregon State last week, so we will see if OSU can win the battle of the cowboys this Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.