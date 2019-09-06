News
News 9's Ashley Holden Runs OCPD Applicant Obstacle Course
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9's Ashley Holden got the chance to see what Oklahoma City Police Department recruits go through when she took on the department's obstacle course.
Recruits have to complete the half-mile course in six minutes, while wearing a 13 lb. vest.
The course includes a 6 ft. wall, 185 lb. body dummy drag, staircases and cone drills.
To pass the course, applicants have to finish in under six minutes.
Ashley finished in four minutes and 43 seconds and was proud to be the only female media member to take on the course.