Mustang Elementary School Closed After Flooding From Busted Sprinkler
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Mustang's Lakehoma Elementary school is closed Friday after a sprinkler head burst and soaked classrooms on the first two floors.
Mustang Public Schools closed the school Thursday and were hoping to clean up everything so that the elementary school could open Friday, but the district decided to keep the school closed for one more day.
This all happened after a sprinkler head burst in one of the closets on the second floor, flooding multiple rooms, on both floors. While most of the water has been cleaned up, the district said the biggest problem now is getting the classrooms back to normal.
Teachers spent countless hours setting up their classrooms for the new school year, now due to this damage, many of them will have to start over.
"I think that is the biggest thing, there's a lot of the decorations and a lot of the posters had to be taken down. This just so we can get cleaned up correctly and that it become a safe place for students," said Kirk Wilson from Mustang Public Schools.
According to the school district, crews be working all day and into the weekend to try to cleanup as much as they can so that school will be able to open Monday.