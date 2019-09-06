News
Wizard World Comic Con Returns To Tulsa At A New Location
Friday, September 6th 2019, 7:59 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Wizard World Comic Con is back to Tulsa and in a new location this year.
Comic Con fans are used to heading downtown for this event, but this year it's being held at the Renaissance Hotel near 71st Street and Highway 169.
All the fun kicks off Friday afternoon at 4.
It's bringing some big names like Jason Momoa from Aquaman.
Fans will have a chance to meet Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride, Robin Hood Men in Tights, and Oklahoman's might remember him as Jonas from Twister.
The event runs through Sunday.
For information on the event and tickets, click here.
Related Videos:
Tess Maune Catches Up With Lou Ferrigno
Tess Maune Talks With Kato Kaelin