While none of the major retail, supermarket and drugstore chains that released open-carry announcements this week made clear exactly how they would deal with gun owners who ignored their requests, Walmart said it would take a "very non-confrontational approach."

Luff expressed doubt that the new policy would have much impact at Walmart. "The simplest question is, 'What's different yesterday that wasn't true on August 2, the day before this happened?' " the lawyer asked, referring to the August shooting in El Paso.

Beyond facing conflicting desires of their customers, retailers also risk mounting legal exposure due to mass shootings. Walmart reached at least two legal settlements with families who lost loved ones in a 2014 mass shooting in Overland Park, Kansas, outside a Jewish community center. And Kroger was sued last month by the daughter of a man shot to death at one of its grocery stores, with the suit calling on the chain to ban patrons from carrying firearms in its stores.