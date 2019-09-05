News
2 Suspects In Custody After Police Chase Ends In NW OKC
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 3:30 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two suspects are in custody after a short police chase ended in Northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
According to reports, the chase began after police tried to perform a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle stopped at Northwest 16th and Independence.
Police said one suspect was immediately taken into custody and the second took off on foot.
The second suspect was found hiding behind a resident's shed.
Police placed Taft 5th Grade Center on lockdown due to the suspect search.
At this time, the suspects' names have not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.