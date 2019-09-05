News
OKC Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 65-Year-Old Woman
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman Thursday.
According to the report, Mary Dye was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5 at 8501 Candlewood Drive. She left her residence on foot.
Dye was reportedly wearing a gray and black stripped shirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes.
Police are concerned of Dye's whereabouts because she has a medical condition.
If you see her, you're asked to call your local authorities immediately.