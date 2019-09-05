OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old woman Thursday. 

According to the report, Mary Dye was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5 at 8501 Candlewood Drive. She left her residence on foot. 

Dye was reportedly wearing a gray and black stripped shirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes. 

Police are concerned of Dye's whereabouts because she has a medical condition. 

If you see her, you're asked to call your local authorities immediately.  