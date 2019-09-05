News
No Additional Jail Time For Tulsa Teen Who Attacked & Robbed Elderly Woman
Thursday, September 5th 2019, 1:37 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - There will be no additional jail time for a Tulsa teen who attacked and robbed an elderly woman.
In June, 18-year-old Cierra Bruton attacked 84-year-old Martha as she walked onto her front porch, then stole her purse. On Thursday, Bruton pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery. A judge then gave her a seven-year deferred sentence.
That means Bruton won't spend any time in jail, but could be sent to prison if she breaks any law in the next seven years.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said that they spoke with the victim who said she hoped the 18 year old would not see prison time and a conviction on her record, but rather be given the opportunity to complete a program.