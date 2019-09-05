OU Football: Let's Be Real. We All Want A Shutout, Right?
Upon further review, Oklahoma's defensive backs showed at least one very promising trait in Sunday's win over Houston. With a FCS team coming to Norman this Saturday, the guys talk about which backup players they're most looking forward to seeing get some snaps. The episode includes soundbites from Jalen Hurts, Lincoln Riley, and Alex Grinch.
In every opponent preview episode, the guys will tell you what they *want* to see from OU, and then what *will happen* in the game (which includes a final score prediction). Finally, a brief overview of what to expect in the Big 12 this week and we pick some of the biggest games of Week 2.
