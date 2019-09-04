Two Stillwater restaurants are closed after federal agents served search warrants on them.

The closures left community members shocked and some employees wondering when they will be able to get back to work.

According to a report from the Stillwater News Press, authorities executed those warrants at a pair of local restaurants, El Vaquero and Palamino's.

"There are lots of memories at these restaurants," said customer Carle Santelli. “Friends, date nights, everything and that is basically gone."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said special agents executed multiple search warrants at two businesses and one home. Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, they said they can’t give any more information.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, customers who were hoping to grab a bite to eat were met with locked doors and closed signs.

Some employees were surprised by the news as well.

"Anytime we need anything they are there to help us out or help get something fixed," said an employee named Clay. "A few years ago there was a fire here and as I was getting ready to come up here. They called me and let me know what was going on and today there was just nothing, so it is pretty shocking."

Both of the restaurants Facebook pages say they are having some updates made and will be closed for the day.

"These were the best Mexican restaurants in Stillwater," said Santelli.

"Hopefully this gets resolved fairly quickly so we can get back to work. I know these guys have children and this is their lifeblood along with the lifeblood of about 20 employees, so hopefully we get this figured out," said Clay.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said it is too early to release any more details, including the nature of this investigation.