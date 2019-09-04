Your 2 Cents: Why Didn't Convicted Killer In Logan Co. Deputy's Murder Receive Death Penalty?
I was very surprised when a Logan County jury deadlocked 11-1 on the death penalty for a man who essentially executed a deputy, who was serving an eviction notice.
Here's what you had to say about it:
Carolyn first, she said what a majority of you wrote in, "If the death penalty does not apply in this case, it doesn't apply in any cases. I choose not to feed and house him the rest of his natural life."
Mike wrote, "Thank you Kelly for having the courage to say publicly what we are all feeling and believe."
But Gregory in Warr Acres said, "Ask God Kelly. You seem to think you can replace him, with your big head and all."
From Angie in Oklahoma City, "It does deserve the death penalty, but we have become a society who does not protect our officers."
But Brandi argued, "Murder is murder. I don't feel his occupation is relevant. He's no better or worse than any other person."
Terry from Byng said, "I thought it was automatic death sentence here in the State of Oklahoma for killing a law enforcement officer."
Finally, Anita said, "Criminals who do these acts DIE! Fast and permanent… No appeals no loop holes ..."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.