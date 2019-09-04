Del City PD: Shooting Victims Tried To Resolve School Fight Involving Young Sibling
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Investigators reveal the shocking motive behind a man's death.
According to Del City police, Michael Young, 31, was killed while trying to resolve an earlier argument between two children. His sister was also shot.
According to police, the argument involved Young's 14-year-old brother and an 11-year-old schoolmate.
According to investigators, Young and his 18-year-old sister went to a home in hopes of settling a school fight involving their younger sibling.
After realizing the other family was not interested in coming to a resolution, the victims' family said Young and his sister got back into their pickup.
Before they could drive away, police said Tevarus Young, 19, one of the adults they attempted to speak to, "reached into his vehicle and pulled out a gun.”
“She heard five popping sounds they sounded like fireworks she told us they were probably gunshot outside,” said concerned neighbor Vanessa Rodela.
When police arrived, they found Michael Young dead. Police said he was, "shot at least twice in the chest.”
Police said his sister had also “been shot in the back, next to her spine."
Police said the accused shooter got in a car and was driven away.
The victims’ family members arrived only to find there was nothing they could do. The victims’ mother said her son took his final breath while in her arms.
“She heard a mother upset screaming, saying she couldn't live without her kid,” said Rodela.
Police continue to search for Tevarus Young. (Pictured Below)