“She stayed a Y.O., which is a youthful offender. It's a special class of class in Oklahoma for children between 15 and 18 years old who commit violent acts,” said Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb. “I hope the family is satisfied with the result. No amount of time, no amount of anything I can do on earth can bring their family member back to them. This is all I can give them.”