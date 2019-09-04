Oklahoma National Guard Gun Range Among Projects Being Cut To Pay For Border Wall
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 has learned that President Trump's decision to redirect about three and a half billion dollars in funding for military construction projects to help pay for the border wall will impact at least one project in Oklahoma.
Construction of a new shooting range for the Oklahoma National Guard will be put on hold, as the eight million dollars that had been earmarked to pay for it will now go to border wall construction instead.
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe supports the move, saying that finishing the wall is a matter of national security, and quote, "temporarily redirecting military construction funds will let us make real progress on the wall without a substantial impact to the projects."
Adjutant General Michael Thompson also weighed in, saying that this "will have no long-term impact to the readiness or operations of the Oklahoma National Guard."
No projects at any of the state's five major military bases are impacted by the transfer of funds.