Tips Help Nab Suspects Wanted For Injuring Elderly Couple In Tuttle Home Invasion
TUTTLE, Oklahoma - A family member of elderly home invasion victims says an outpouring of tips from the public led two of the three suspects being arrested in Southwest Oklahoma City.
“There was a lot of support from the public who were very interested in helping solve this crime,” OSBI Spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said. “A lot of tips were received by social media outlets.”
Billy Altstatt is the nephew of the elderly victims. He said one of those social media tips led police to Nathaniel Jones, 24, Jessica Roberts, 28, in the 5400 block of S. Rockwood Avenue in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
“One of the Facebook posts, we reached out to contact one of them,” Altstatt said. “We personally went and flagged down and Oklahoma City police officer, connected him with the OSBI. We had a pretty good location to where we believed he was.”
According to the OSBI, Roberts quickly came out of the residence without incident, while Jones help up in the attic for almost four hours.
According to court documents, the elderly Tuttle couple were trying to sell Jones a gun when he pulled out zip ties and pistol whipped the man. Police said the victim was able to break free and shoot at the suspects.
According to court documents, Jones was injured in the altercation.
“It was violent and it’s a tragic incident for the couple, they were in their late 70s,” Arbeitman said “The gentleman was beat up, they were both tied up. Fortunately, no one was killed.”
The OSBI is still asking for the public’s help in locating the get-away driver behind the wheel of a white Mazda 3.
Police said, although that individual never entered the home, they are wanted in connection with the armed robbery.