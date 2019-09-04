Just a few hours before, police said another 25 kilos of cocaine washed ashore on the close-by Cocoa Beach. The packages are currently under investigation.

Hurricane Dorian was slowly making its way up the Southeast coast Wednesday, hitting much of Florida with strong winds and heavy rain. Dorian was still a strong Category 2 hurricane but much weaker than it was a few days ago.

However, the storm has widened, meaning it could reach a much larger area along the coast. In the Bahamas, parts of the nation of low-lying islands were in ruins.

Two more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the official total to seven. The country's prime minister said he expects that number to rise.