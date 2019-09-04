Landen was thrown nearly 40 feet from a third-floor balcony at the Minnesota mall by a stranger in April. He suffered significant head trauma and broken bones, needing multiple surgeries and inpatient rehabilitation. "Thank you to all of you who prayed for us and loved us during the past 4 ½ months," his family wrote. "You helped to give us hope and show us the Glory of God's great love here on earth even during the darkest of days."