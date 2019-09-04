Norman Father Pleads Guilty To Murder Of 7-Month-Old Son
A Norman father pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Wednesday in an Oklahoma County courtroom.
The judge sentenced Victor Minjarez, 32, to life in prison without parole for killing his seven-month-old son and two life sentences for desecrating a corpse and burglary.
Minjarez waived his right to appeal the sentences as part of the plea deal with prosecutors.
“No doubt it was a horrible crime and he will receive a very, very severe punishment,” said Gayland Geiger, Oklahoma County District Attorney. “He will never get out again.”
Minjarez spurred an Amber Alert last March after the baby's mother reported that he took their son. Police said Jody Minjarez had been dead for at least a week before the body was discovered wrapped up, inside a trash can at a vacant home were Minjarez was hiding.
“Hopefully this will bring an end to this and whatever closure you can for his family,” said Geiger.
The convicted killer had nothing to say about his child's death as he left the courtroom. The prosecutor said Minjarez has never confessed to them why he did it.
“His attorneys have expressed on multiple occasions that he had deep regrets for what he did,” said Geiger. “The motivation is something I’m not sure we’ll never know for sure.”
Geiger said the life without parole sentence and two other life sentences is a fair deal given the crime.
“The facts of this case are offensive and emotional,” said Geiger. “It is a fair resolution and believe it’s the right thing to do.”
The prosecutor did not say much about the baby's mother's reaction, only that she was devastated by her child's death.