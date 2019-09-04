The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said a woman is missing from her Coweta-area home Wednesday and may be headed to Florida.

Edith Elaine Benson left her residence near 131st and 241st around 8:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said Benson had two bags with her and may be trying to visit her father in Florida. Benson has Alzheimer's Disease and a history of walking away from her home.

