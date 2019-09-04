"I think my work is what saved me because instead of dwelling on my physical discomforts if I have an opinion to write or a brief to read, I know I've just got to get it done so I have to get over it," she said during a one-hour interview on stage with NPR Reporter Nina Totenberg at Verizon Arena. About 13,000 attended the event, which was hosted by the Clinton Foundation and the University of Arkansas' Clinton School of Public Service, and more had been on a waiting list to attend.