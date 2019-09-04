OSBI Arrests Suspects In Violent Home Invasion Following SW OKC Standoff
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tuttle Police confirm that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has made arrests in a violent home invasion.
According to police, on Saturday, an elderly couple in their late 70's were tied up by two suspects after they entered the couple's home in Tuttle. The husband was beaten before being tied up with his wife. He was able to break through his bindings and get to a loaded gun and he shot at the suspects.
Three suspects were wanted in connection to the home invasion.
According to authorities, late Tuesday, OCPD responded to a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue to assist the OSBI with an investigation into an armed robbery suspect.
Some streets were closed off in the area, and people in nearby homes were evacuated, officials said.
After an hours-long standoff, officers arrested 25-year-old Nathaniel Jones and 28-year-old Jessica Roberts at the SW OKC home early Wednesday morning.
Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail under an arrest warrant from Grady County for First Degree Robbery. Roberts was booked into the Grady County Jail Facing and is also facing First Degree Murder charges, OSBI officials said.
This is a developing story.