1 In Custody Following Overnight Standoff In SW Oklahoma City
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 4:24 AM CDT
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after a standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, late Tuesday, police responded to a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue to assist the OSBI with an investigation into an armed robbery suspect.
Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.
Some streets were closed off in the area, and people in nearby homes were evacuated, officials said.
The suspect surrendered just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.