News
Project Life 5K Packet Pick Up Begins Wednesday
Wednesday, September 4th 2019, 3:47 AM CDT
Updated:
https://www.okc.gov/departments/fire/project-life-run
OKLAHOMA CITY - Starting Wednesday, participants can pick up their packet for the Oklahoma City Fire Department's 7th Annual Project Life Run.
The event raises money to buy and install smoke detectors in homes.
Runners can pick up their race packets from 1 to 4 p.m. at the OK Runner Store near Northeast 6th Street and North Broadway Avenue.
The run is Saturday at 8 a.m.
Below is a full list of other pick up times: