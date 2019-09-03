Chandler Assistant Police Chief Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Wife
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - Chandler's assistant police chief is facing several allegations, including assault and battery on his wife.
Lincoln County investigators said the victim had to run to a neighbor’s home to call 911 and was partially clothed.
Steven Simon allegedly strangled his wife on Monday.
When law enforcement officers arrived on scene, they said they discovered Simon also had a number of illegal firearms. The Oklahoma Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency was called in to investigate the alleged weapons violations.
“We have asked for a high bond in the case because he had an extensive array of illegal firearms,” said District Attorney Allan Grubb. “I am gonna [sic] hold people in positions of power accountable whenever they violate the law. Here is another example of a man who is in a position of power, assaulting his wife and thinking he can have any kind of firearm he wants, and that's just not the case.”
The Simon’s home sits on Meadow Lane in Chandler. Steven Simon's wife reportedly called 911 and said she was afraid her husband would kill her.
Court documents state Simon choked her and then, "discharged a firearm out the back door, and threatened to use said firearm on her."
While officers searched for Simon, his wife was taken to a nearby car wash for her safety. Investigators noted visible injuries to her face, arms and neck.
The DA said typically it's difficult for victims of domestic violence to come forward and testify. They've lost a partner, and a way of life.
“They rely on that person's salary. They rely on that person for a roof over their head,” said DA Grubb.
As for the weapons, investigators said the reason the firearms are illegal is because they had been modified. Investigators added that other charges are likely to come from federal agencies.
“There were homemade suppressors attached to the end of barrels, from my understanding. When that occurs, that makes the whole firearm illegal,” DA Grubb said.
News 9 reached out to the Chandler Police Department, but have not heard back as of Tuesday, September 3.