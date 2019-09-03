News
Police Investigating After 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Del City Shooting
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 8:28 PM CDT
Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Police Department says a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night.
According to the Del City PD, officers responded to a shot fired call in the 3100 block of Del Rancho Road around 7:48 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, a 31-year-old man was found dead in a truck, and an 18-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the "lower extremities," according to the spokesperson from Del City Police Department. The female victim's injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.