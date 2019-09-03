Malnourished Toddler And Baby Rescued From Filthy OKC Home, Mother Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say two malnourished children were found in a filthy home last week.
Oklahoma City officers were serving a welfare check with DHS to the house on W. Park Place, when they found the toddler and baby.
“There were feces in the house that appeared to be not only from the dog, but from the children. It was just laying out and smeared some on the kids,” Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
According to documents, there was no electricity or running water in the home, and the children were sweating profusely.
Investigators say there was no food in the home, except for trash covered in flies.
The 2-year-old and baby were allegedly dirty and malnourished.
“Her ribs were visible through her chest. She was blue in color and appeared to have labored breathing,” the police report said of the infant.
The two children were taken to the hospital, where medical officials told officers the baby was in critical condition and would not have made it through the night without medical attention.
Officers say after some care, the two children are expected to be okay.
“They were taken into protective custody to get them into a safe environment. Obviously, the mom was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail,” Knight said.
The mother, Deizrae Stapleton, faces numerous child neglect complaints.
“All Oklahomans have a moral and legal responsibility to report suspected child abuse or neglect and we’re all mandatory reporters, by law. Callers may remain anonymous and should report anything they know about the family’s situation to our hotline at 1-800-522-3511. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” a DHS spokesperson told News 9.