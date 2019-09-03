Okla. Co. Man Accused Of Trying To Engage In Sexual Communication With A Minor
An Oklahoma County man is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a 14-year-old girl.
Timothy Zane Harris, 53, was arrested on Saturday in Midwest City on a complaint of facilitating, encouraging, offering or soliciting sexual conduct or engaging in sexual communication with a minor or person believed to be a minor.
On Aug. 19, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office received a report of Harris speaking with a 14-year-old in an increasingly inappropriate manner online.
An investigator took over the girl's social media account and conversed with an Instagram account that reported belonged to Harris as the girl for a nine day period, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During that period, the investigator said an Instagram account belonging to Harris requested photos of the 14-year-old in a "bikini, sports bra, panties, whichever" and said he had a "file that's hidden deep in his phone."
The investigator said the Instagram account sent inappropriate pictures of a man's private area to the girl's Instagram account.
Harris was booked into the Oklahoma County jail and his bond is set at $75,000.