OKLAHOMA CITY - Friends and family of a missing Oklahoma City man are organizing a search party for him. 

Bevin Coker, 21, was last seen around 9 p.m. August 26 when he walked away from the Windsor hills neighborhood near Northwest 30th Street and North Meridian Avenue during a severe storm.

Authorities said Coker was wearing black jeans and a dark colored shirt. He left home without any of his personal belongings the night of the storm. 

The search party will look for Coker Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.  

Anyone who has seen Coker is asked to call 911 or the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1129. You can also leave anonymous tip at 405-595-1612. 

 