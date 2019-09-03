News
Friends, Family Organize Search Party For Missing NW OKC Man
Tuesday, September 3rd 2019, 4:03 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Friends and family of a missing Oklahoma City man are organizing a search party for him.
Bevin Coker, 21, was last seen around 9 p.m. August 26 when he walked away from the Windsor hills neighborhood near Northwest 30th Street and North Meridian Avenue during a severe storm.
Authorities said Coker was wearing black jeans and a dark colored shirt. He left home without any of his personal belongings the night of the storm.
The search party will look for Coker Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Anyone who has seen Coker is asked to call 911 or the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1129. You can also leave anonymous tip at 405-595-1612.