News
Guymon Man Arrested, Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse
A Guymon man was arrested after he was accused of child sexual abuse, the OSBI reported.
Gerardo Valles Avalos, 31, was arrested on complaints of child sexual abuse, lewd molestation and rape by instrumentation.
On Thursday, an 11-year-old girl told Guymon police she was sexually assaulted in May 2019.
OSBI and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents interviewed Avalos and arrested him based on his interview, the OSBI reported.
Avalos was booked into the Texas County jail.