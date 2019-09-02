Elderly Couple Recovering After Violent Armed Robbery In Tuttle, Suspects Wanted
TUTTLE, Oklahoma - An elderly couple is recovering after a violent home invasion over the weekend. Family members of the couple said they didn’t go down without a fight.
“They came across the wrong guy, they should have probably thought about that, but he thought he had an easy target,” said Billy Altstatt, the couple’s nephew.
State investigators know that just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 they received a call on an armed robbery. They also learned that a couple in their 70s was inside.
“He had an appointment with this gentleman to meet with him, and they were going to negotiate and barter on an item,” said Altstatt.
But, at some point, Altstatt said the people who came to buy the gun went outside. When they came back in, that is when things went south.
“The guy pulled out a weapon and says I’ve changed my mind and I am going to take everything else I can in here,” said Altstatt.
When the husband said no to the man, things got even more heated.
“The guy immediately took that gun and started beating him with it,” said Altstatt.
The suspects then place the husband and wife in restraints, but the husband was able to break out and run to get his loaded gun.
“He said no I wasn’t scared, I was pissed off,” said Altstatt.
Despite the elderly man having lung disease and needing to be on oxygen 24/7, he found strength to put up a fight.
Now, the OSBI and the family are asking for the public’s help to catch the suspects. Surveillance cameras were able to get a few pictures.
Investigators are looking for a female, in her mid-20s to early 30s with a tattoo on the back of her neck.
The other suspect is a white male, mid 20s to early 30s with tattoos on the upper right side of his arm.
Officials also said there was a getaway driver.
If you have any information on these people you are asked to contact OSBI.