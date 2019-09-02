Homicide Investigation Underway After An Alleged Home Invasion In NE OKC
An alleged home invasion remains under investigation after a man was shot to death in Northeast Oklahoma City.
While police have not identified the victim, witnesses said they saw the man walking through the neighborhood minutes before he was killed.
According to residents, they saw a man dressed in all black pacing the street in front of the house moments before he entered with a gun.
According to police, a 911 call sent officers racing to the home.
“The homeowners contacted the police department and advised an unknown home intruder entered the residence,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Carlton Hardman.
Police believe the intruder entered the front door where three people, including children were confronted by the stranger.
“This intruder had a gun, the homeowner grabbed their gun, discharged their weapon and killed the intruder,” said Lt. Hardman.
While the intruder has not been identified, family members responded to the neighborhood after hearing he may have been shot and killed.
Meanwhile, those who were inside the home are being questioned.
“We don’t know if they know each other or not,” said Lt. Hardman.
While the case is being investigated as a homicide, police said if this was a home invasion the residents had every right to shoot the intruder.
“Someone entered your home, you either know them or you don’t, you're either fighting by them or you're not, you have a right to protect yourself,” said Lt. Hardman.
Police have not been able to say if shots were exchanged. They're expected to have additional information Tuesday, September 3.