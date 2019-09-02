Jordan later posted photos from the visit on Instagram. "Wow. The power of social media you guys," she wrote in the caption. "YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life."

The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of their "Happiness Begins" tour for their recently released comeback album of the same name.