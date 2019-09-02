News
Bethany Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Deadly Stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing early Thursday in a Bethany apartment complex.
Jackey Don Ivey, 56, was fatally stabbed in a Bethany Square Apartment, located in the 1900 block of N Rockwell Avenue.
Ivey was taken to OU Medical Center where he died.
Police arrested Cara Jean Lane, 29, in connection with the death. She lived at the same apartment complex as Ivey.
She was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethany police at 405-789-2323.