Guthrie Moves Forward After Historic Buildings Destroyed In Last Weeks Storms
Guthrie is trying to figure out what to do with the now destroyed Double Stop Fiddle Shop and Furrow Flowers. At the end of last week, they voted to take the next steps.
After last weeks storms, both shops in downtown Guthrie were considered safety hazards. Because of this, the city council voted unanimously to inform the owner Byron Berline that he had 48 hours to start the demolition process, something they say Berline has complied with.
While there is already some ideas of what to do with the old lot, like turning it into a possible music venue, the memory of the two buildings is still in the heart of those who live in Guthrie.
In February, a fire tore though the buildings, destroying much of the inside. While they initially thought they could rebuild, now due to the storms, the city council realizes that is no longer a possibility.
"Unfortunately Mother Nature has taken it a step further, and we just had to take this resolution for the safety of our citizens," said Steve Gentling the mayor of Guthrie.
Mayor Gentling says one of the main goals for the future is to try and keep the area looking progressive while at the same time keeping the historic downtown style the rest of the area has.