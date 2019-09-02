News
Oklahoma City To Begin Storm Debris Clean-Up
OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City will start storm debris clean-up on Tuesday, September 3.
Officials says they will complete two sweeps for debris clean-up this month.
Officials say tree limbs should be cut and in sections of 10-feet or shorter. Debris should be placed on the curb separate from regular bulky trash.
The city is also holding a free landfill day for all Oklahoma city water or trash customers on September 7. You will need to bring a current OKC water or trash bill with you.
