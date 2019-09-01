OSBI: Elderly Couple Tied Up, Husband Beaten In Tuttle Armed Robbery, 3 Suspects Wanted
TUTTLE, Oklahoma -
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for help to identify three suspects in a late-night armed robbery in Tuttle.
The Tuttle Police Department and OSBI say the armed robbery and shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 31.
According to police, an elderly couple in their late 70's living in the 100 block of East Drive in Tuttle, were tied up by two suspects after they entered the couple's home. The husband was beaten before being tied up with his wife. He was able to break through his bindings and get to a loaded gun and he shot at the suspects.
The suspects took off after the shots were fired. They fled to a vehicle waiting outside the home with a third suspect inside.
OSBI released the following descriptions of the suspects:
A woman in her mid-20's to early '30's. Has a tattoo on the back of her neck or upper back.
A man in mid-20's to early '30's with tattoos on the top of his right arm.
The third suspect was observed on video surveillance sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle but never entered the home.
If you can help identify the suspects in this case, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.