News
Suspect Accused Of Possible Arson Barricades Self In Bethany Home
Authorities said a possible arson suspect barricaded himself inside of a home Saturday in Bethany.
According to the report, The Bethany Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 6000 block of NW 30th.
Officials said the suspect broke into the home, stole an ax and a gas can and started a fire inside of the home.
The homeowners were not home at the time.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident one complaints of burglary and arson.
The suspect has not been identified.