Police Investigate Murder-Suicide In Stillwater
The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide Saturday.
Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the report of a murder-suicide in the 1100 block of S. Fern.
Arriving officers located two victims.
Officials said one of the victims was shot multiple times. The other died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The victims have not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.