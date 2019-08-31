The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide Saturday. 

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the report of a murder-suicide in the 1100 block of S. Fern. 

Arriving officers located two victims. 

Officials said one of the victims was shot multiple times. The other died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The victims have not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171. 

 